Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 29th Jan, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

10 years of Gib Talks

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
29th January 2025

This year marks 10 years since the first Gib Talks in 2015. Since then, dozens of speakers have tread the John Mackintosh Hall stage to share interesting insights and deeply personal stories. Julian Felice has organised Gib Talks for the past decade and spoke to Chronicle Features Editor Gabriella Peralta about the event which is...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Chief Justice jails ‘monstrous’ serial child sex abuser for 39 years

Tue 28th Jan, 2025

Local News

Weather warning for gale force winds issued for Wednesday

Tue 28th Jan, 2025

Local News

Opposition puts spotlight on need for ‘proper planning’

Mon 27th Jan, 2025

Local News

RGP investigates suspected arson after fire in Glacis flat

Mon 27th Jan, 2025

Local News

College Lane residents focus on ‘right of light’ in opposing Line Wall development

Wed 29th Jan, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th January 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Man who stole GHA vehicle sentenced to time served

28th January 2025

Opinion & Analysis
#RichardsRendezvous Thinking about things

28th January 2025

Local News
Opposition puts spotlight on need for ‘proper planning’

27th January 2025

Local News
Gib records third warmest January day on record

27th January 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025