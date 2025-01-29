10 years of Gib Talks
This year marks 10 years since the first Gib Talks in 2015. Since then, dozens of speakers have tread the John Mackintosh Hall stage to share interesting insights and deeply personal stories. Julian Felice has organised Gib Talks for the past decade and spoke to Chronicle Features Editor Gabriella Peralta about the event which is...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here