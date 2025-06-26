Opposition probes CM on treaty details during questions in Parliament
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo answered a battery of Opposition questions on the political agreement for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar during Thursday’s session of Parliament, covering areas from trade to immigration and law enforcement. While most of the areas had already been covered during media interviews over the past fortnight, he was pressed on details...
