DPC greenlights five major developments
The Queensway development on the former Rooke site, the Haven building in John Mackintosh Square, the Regal House office block, Bridge House halfway house and St Martin’s School were among the applications that gained approval during Thursday’s meeting of the Development and Planning Commission. The largest of these developments, on Queensway, gained approval unanimously, as...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here