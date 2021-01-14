Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 14th Jan, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

101-year-old survivor of Spanish flu pandemic receives Covid-19 vaccine

Sean Elias/PA Media

By Press Association
14th January 2021

By Laura Paterson, PA Scotland

A woman born during the Spanish flu pandemic more than a century ago has received her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Emily Lawson, born in 1919 as the disease spread across the globe, was found aged just a month old lying next to her mother, who had caught the deadly strain of influenza and was too ill to look after her baby.

Now aged 101 and living through another pandemic, Mrs Lawson was one of the first in line for the latest phase of coronavirus vaccination in Scotland as the community rollout for people over 80 continues.

She took the vaccination process in her stride, saying it was “normal, just another vaccine”.

Mrs Lawson was vaccinated in her home town of Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire, by Samantha Wheadon, a practice nurse from the town’s Turret Medical Centre.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said it currently has more than 450 Covid-19 vaccinators in hospital and community settings and is vaccinating around 20,000 people every week.

In February, this number is expected to rise to 80,000.

The health board’s director for public health, Dr Linda De Caestecker, said: “We have had a very high uptake of the vaccine so far with thousands of eligible staff and care home residents vaccinated already, and it’s fantastic to see the community rollout begin.

“Our teams are working extremely hard to get as many people as possible vaccinated as quickly as possible during this time.

“However, the rollout does not mean we can let our guard down. Our hospitals are extremely busy with Covid-19 admissions and our staff are working tirelessly to look after both Covid and non-Covid patients.

“We would urge everyone to continue following the rules to help minimise the spread of the virus.”

Most Read

Leaked agreement sets out details of Gib’s post-Brexit relations with EU

Tue 12th Jan, 2021

Local News

First UK food shipment cleared in Algeciras arrives by sea in Gibraltar

Fri 8th Jan, 2021

Local News

Change of command for Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron

Mon 11th Jan, 2021

Local News

Entry into Gib ‘exclusively’ a decision for BCA, CM says after Gonzalez Laya comments

Sat 2nd Jan, 2021

Brexit

Harrowing reminder of Covid dangers as Govt reports five deaths in one day

Wed 13th Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th January 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Autistic teenager to write cards in bid to thank as many NHS staff as possible

14th January 2021

UK/Spain News
Pharmacies begin delivering their first vaccine doses

14th January 2021

UK/Spain News
Temporary London mortuary for 1,300 bodies ‘sobering reminder’ of coronavirus impact

14th January 2021

UK/Spain News
Minister defends emergency use of banned pesticide to tackle sugar beet virus

14th January 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021