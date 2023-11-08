Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 8th Nov, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

105th anniversary of Armistice Day

Standard bearers lower their standards at the start of a two minute silence to remember the war dead on Armistice Day at the WWI memorial, Guildhall Square, in Portsmouth. Pic by Andrew Matthews

By Chronicle Staff
7th November 2023

The eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month marks the signing of the Armistice to signal the end of World War One “the War to end all Wars”, on November 11, 1918.

The occasion will be commemorated with a short ceremony in the Lobby of Parliament House which this year will see a reduced number of wreath layers due to the ongoing refurbishment works.

The two-minute silence will be marked by the firing of a gun by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment at 11am. A Bugler will then sound the Last Post and wreaths will be laid.

The Mayor, Carmen Gomez, will be leading the ceremony. Guards of Honour will be provided by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and the Royal British Legion Gibraltar Branch.

The Governor, the Chief Minister and other dignitaries will lay wreaths during the ceremony. Associations and organisations who ordinarily lay a wreath at this ceremony will do so on Remembrance Sunday.

Most Read

Local News

Queen’s Terraces residential development application filed for Europa Road

Tue 7th Nov, 2023

Local News

SFA ‘cancels all operations’, leaving customers scrambling for information

Tue 7th Nov, 2023

Local News

UK should not have powers to legislate ‘over the heads’ of Gib’s elected government

Mon 6th Nov, 2023

Local News

RGP seeks international arrest warrant for lorry driver in fatal incident

Fri 3rd Nov, 2023

Local News

Yacht sinks in strait after damage in orca ‘attack’

Fri 3rd Nov, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th November 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
‘From sea to plate’ adds a touch of adventure to food prep skills

7th November 2023

Local News
SFA ‘cancels all operations’, leaving customers scrambling for information

7th November 2023

Local News
Christmas fair attractions and virtual reality sleigh ride

7th November 2023

Local News
Santos welcomes Emerald Sakara on its inaugural call to Gibraltar

7th November 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023