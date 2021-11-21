Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 21st Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

12 artworks selected for charity calendar

Pics by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
21st November 2021

The PJ Isola Foundation has selected local artworks which will feature in a calendar and will be auctioned off for charity next year, with Mark Montovio scooping the top prize in the competition.

Some 12 finalists in the PJ Isola Foundation competition will see their art work form part of the 2022 Isolas calendar.

Last week the Foundation held a prize giving ceremony where Peter Isola welcomed the guests and presenting the prizes were, the Deputy Mayor Carmen Gomez and the Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes, to Portland House.

“This was inspired by Jen and Joey to invite local artists into a competition. All the art you see here is part of the competition and they are all winners, they will all go into the calendar,” said Mr Isola.

“The PJ Isola Foundation was set up in memory of my father. During Covid we raised a lot of money. I don’t know if you remember but I actually cycled a Watt bike for 50km a day for seven days. We raised £150,000 and that money was going to the hospital and other local projects. We are a completely local charity and so we very much have roots within the local community and all the different charities registered in Gibraltar.”

The artworks will remain on display at Portland House for one year, after which time they will be auctioned off at a dinner with monies going towards a charity of the respective artist’s choosing.

Mark Montovio took the first prize and a cheque for £1,000 for his piece ‘Judge II’.

Taking second prize was Gail Francis Tiron for her work ‘Marine Doodle’ she was presented a cheque for £200.

In third place was Osborn Jesus Raj for his piece ‘The Alleyway’ who wasn’t able to collect his prize in person.

The other artists who will have their artwork feature in the 2022 calendar are: Beatrice Garcia, Sebastian Rodriguez, Sharon Soussi, Monica Popham, Wanda Bush, David Fothergill, Gavin Garcia, Tessa Neish, and Alzbeta Znamenska.

“Congratulations to the artists. Great pieces of work,” said Dr Cortes.

He added that Mr Montovio’s piece was “clearly a great piece of art.”

Turning to Mr Isola he congratulated the Foundation for supporting culture and the arts.

Judging the competition was artist Christian Hook who sent a video message to the winners.

“I am recording this from London at the moment and I am sorry I could not be there. I would have loved to have gone to the exhibition and congratulate everybody,” he said.

“I was honoured when my lifelong friend Jenny asked me to take part in this project. She told me about PJI and how they are dedicated to support local charities so it was an absolute honour to take part in this.”

He noted that the entries had very different styles of art.

“My main reason for giving anybody anything in the arts is creatively really. I think any piece has to have some kind of concept behind it or an idea or carry an idea or say something in a poetic manner. These pieces spoke to me somewhat,” he said.

“So congratulations and I wish I was there to say it myself.”

Most Read

Sports

Coaches and parents up in arms over delays in youth leagues

Sat 20th Nov, 2021

Local News

Stark warning from Government as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Fri 12th Nov, 2021

Local News

Police investigate £18,000 hack

Thu 18th Nov, 2021

Local News

Catering sector and test centre under strain as Covid cases rise

Tue 16th Nov, 2021

Local News

New Hilton Hotel discussed at DPC

Fri 19th Nov, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
‘They were literally upon us,’ inquest told

19th November 2021

Local News
New Hilton Hotel discussed at DPC

19th November 2021

Local News
GGCA stalls further escalation in Customs dispute amid talks to resolve impasse

19th November 2021

Local News
Justice for Carolina petition signed by over 5,000 presented to CM

18th November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021