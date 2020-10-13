13 new Covid-19 cases reported

Some 13 new positive cases have been detected bringing the total to 73 active cases, the Gibraltar Government confirmed today.

Of the 73 total cases, 72 are residents with one further case being a visitor and two people are currently in the Covid-19 ward.

In the daily statistics report the Government also confirmed five people had recovered from Covid-19 with the total recovered cases today at 424.

There are currently 420 people in self isolation.

Since the pandemic began 54,372 tests have been carried out and 62 results are currently pending.

Of the 54,372 tests, some 16,667 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and

systematic sampling.