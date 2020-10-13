Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 13th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

13 new Covid-19 cases reported

A paramedic holds a test tube containing a blood sample at a coronavirus antibody testing program at the Hollymore Ambulance Hub of the West Midlands Ambulance Service in Birmingham.

By Chronicle Staff
13th October 2020

Some 13 new positive cases have been detected bringing the total to 73 active cases, the Gibraltar Government confirmed today.
Of the 73 total cases, 72 are residents with one further case being a visitor and two people are currently in the Covid-19 ward.
In the daily statistics report the Government also confirmed five people had recovered from Covid-19 with the total recovered cases today at 424.
There are currently 420 people in self isolation.
Since the pandemic began 54,372 tests have been carried out and 62 results are currently pending.
Of the 54,372 tests, some 16,667 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and
systematic sampling.

Most Read

Local News

Royal Navy intervenes as Spanish Customs tries to board boat off Europa Point

Mon 12th Oct, 2020

Local News

‘Something most profound has changed’ with Brexit, Attorney General says

Fri 2nd Oct, 2020

Local News

Kindred redundancies not caused by Brexit or Covid-19

Mon 12th Oct, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gib registers highest overnight spike in Covid-19 cases

Fri 9th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Two more positive cases in local schools

13th October 2020

Local News
Royal Navy intervenes as Spanish Customs tries to board boat off Europa Point

12th October 2020

Local News
Court of Appeal Judge retires in virtual tribute

12th October 2020

Local News
GCSE and A-level 2021 exams delayed by three weeks

12th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020