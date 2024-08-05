15-minute cities: Gibraltar’s blueprint for sustainable living

By Lucienne Mosquera

As the world intensifies its focus on combating climate change, the concept of the 15-minute city has emerged as a promising solution. Gibraltar, with its unique geography and self-governing status, serves as a compelling example of this urban model.

Having lived in Gibraltar for over 20 years, after experiencing life in London and the densely populated Randstad region of the Netherlands, I have come to deeply appreciate the unique advantages this small peninsula offers. Gibraltar is a city with 33,000 people and a population density of 3,265 per square kilometer. Many cities have reaped the benefits of following the 15-minute city concept. Some of the best-known examples include Paris, Barcelona and Copenhagen.

The 15-minute city concept revolves around creating urban spaces where residents can access their daily needs within a 15-minute walk or bike ride. Gibraltar naturally embodies this concept. Its compact size means that everything from schools to shops to recreational areas is within easy reach. After living in the UK and the Netherlands, where daily life required long commutes by bike, bus, train, or car, I find the convenience of Gibraltar's setup incredibly refreshing. Here, I can walk or take a short bus ride—free for locals—to access everything I need, significantly enhancing my quality of life.

Gibraltar’s development was driven by its strategic military and trading position rather than urban planning. However, this organic evolution has created a community where the principles of a 15-minute city are evident. The peninsula boasts a well-connected network of pedestrian-friendly streets and mixed-use developments. Living here, I enjoy spectacular views, nature reserves and beaches, all easily accessible without the need for long drives or flights. These features demonstrate how the fundamentals of a 15-minute city can emerge even without intentional planning. For example, my children grew up playing on the beach and participating in after-school activities, all within walking distance, fostering strong social skills and a sense of community.

Despite its strengths, Gibraltar also highlights the challenges inherent in the 15-minute city model. The peninsula contends with traffic congestion, limited green spaces, and infrastructure pressure due to its high population density. A crucial aspect of the 15-minute city concept is promoting healthy, sustainable living environments. Unfortunately, Gibraltar's building stock suffers from subpar indoor air quality and lags behind rapidly advancing international standards. This delay in adopting global best practices in building standards illustrates a common issue in local economies where transformational trends are not promptly embraced, putting the area at risk of being left behind.

Critics might argue that the 15-minute city concept is idealistic and challenging to implement, particularly in larger cities. However, Gibraltar's experience demonstrates that even in a densely populated area with historical constraints, the principles can be applied and adapted. The key lies in innovative urban planning, community engagement and strong political will. Gibraltar’s ongoing efforts, such as introducing laws for electric motorbikes to improve air quality and creating more pedestrian and bike-friendly infrastructure, show a commitment to enhancing sustainability and livability.

We now stand at a pivotal moment where the global focus on climate change and the adoption of the 15-minute city concept can lead to transformative urban development. Cities around the world have the opportunity to create sustainable, efficient, and healthy living environments. Gibraltar, with its unique blend of historical charm and modern challenges, serves as a microcosm of the potential benefits and obstacles that lie ahead. While we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, we are also at a critical juncture where failure to adapt could leave many areas behind. If cities worldwide seize this opportunity to enhance building standards, improve air quality and fully embrace 15-minute city principles, they could lead the way in sustainable living. However, falling short risks being left behind as other cities advance in transforming urban living.

Embracing this approach could lead to spectacular outcomes for local economies and the planet as a whole. For me and my family, Gibraltar is not just a place to live, but a warm, safe, and secure haven that we cherish and return to, time and again.

Lucienne Mosquera is the founder and chief executive at SustainCRE, a company specialised in the economic and technical optimisation of buildings.