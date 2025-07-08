Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Cultural appreciation or appropriation?

By Priya Gulraj
8th July 2025

Prada recently came under scrutiny for describing its footwear in the men’s fashion show as “leather sandals” without referencing its Indian connection. This led to outrage within the Indian fashion industry as well as traditional craftsmen of Kohlapuri “chappals” in western Maharashtra, accusing Prada of cultural appropriation. Days after the show the Italian luxury fashion...

