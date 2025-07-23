Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 23rd Jul, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
22nd July 2025

The EU was widely reported on Tuesday to have set October 12 as the launch date for its much-delayed automated border control system, which will be phased in over the next six months.

The Entry Exit System [EES] will require non-EU nationals to register their biometric data, which will be checked when crossing into the Schengen area.

Prior to the June 11 political agreement on a UK/EU treaty for Gibraltar, the start of the EES rollout was seen as a cliff-edge that would potentially have led to the hard post-Brexit border all sides had been at pains to avoid.

But the agreement means the UK and the EU – with Spain and Gibraltar - are set to finalise a treaty that will remove immigration controls at the land border to create a common travel area between the Rock and the Schengen area.

For Gibraltar residents, that will allow free travel through the Schengen zone.

The treaty text, however, has yet to be finalised and must be ratified after that before it can come into effect.

Earlier this month, Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares, said the text will be ready by October.

A question remains as to what arrangements will be put in place at the border for the period between the entry into force of the EES and ratification of the treaty.

The original plan had been for a ‘big bang’ rollout of the EES last November at all external EU borders, including ports and airports.

But many countries were not ready and the plans were delayed amid fears of chaos at immigration controls across the EU.

Against the backdrop of those concerns, the EU earlier this year finally opted for a staggered approach over a period of six months as from October, although it did not specify a date at the time.

Under the proposed phased deployment of the new system, EU member states will progressively start operating the EES and work towards a minimum registration of 10% of border crossings after the first month.

For the first 60 days, member states may operate the EES without biometric functionalities.

After three months, member states should operate the EES – with biometric checks – at a minimum of half of their border crossing points.

EU countries should reach full registration of all individuals by the end of the period of the progressive start of EES operation.

Until the end of the transition period, member states will also continue to manually stamp travel documents.

A spokesperson for the Gibraltar Government was unable to confirm at this stage whether any arrangements will be put in place at the border.

Most Read

Local News

Man arrrested over alleged threats to kill CM

Tue 15th Jul, 2025

Local News

Governor hails Gib treaty agreement as ‘real triumph’ after complex negotiations 

Mon 21st Jul, 2025

Local News

GSD says Bossano ‘avoids £50.5m question’  

Mon 21st Jul, 2025

Sports

Lincoln Red Imps announced no sale of tickets to public

Mon 21st Jul, 2025

European Parliament rejects Spanish police inspector’s call for border investigation

Tue 22nd Jul, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd July 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Gib treaty ‘explicitly’ not about sovereignty, Commons told

16th July 2025

Brexit
‘Treaty will deliver certainty, security and stability to Gibraltar’, Deputy Chief Minister tells Parliament

2nd July 2025

Brexit
Albares says Gibraltar agreement is ‘historic leap forward’

30th June 2025

Brexit
Commission defends bid to remove Gibraltar from high-risk list

30th June 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025