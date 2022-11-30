Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 30th Nov, 2022

16 Days of Action against domestic abuse

By Chronicle Staff
30th November 2022

The Ministry of Justice is taking part in the United Nations 16 Days of Activism on domestic abuse in line with the annual international campaign that kicked off on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls, and runs until December 10, Human Rights Day.

The 16 Days of Activism campaign was started by activists at the inaugural Women’s Global Leadership Institute in 1991 and continues to be coordinated each year by the Centre for Women’s Global Leadership.

The campaign is an organising strategy by individuals and organisations around the world to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.

“The Ministry of Justice has been coordinating a campaign on Government of Gibraltar social media platforms which started last Friday to raise awareness of all issues of domestic abuse.”

“This global campaign is extremely important to push out the message that no form of domestic abuse is acceptable in our society.”

“There is still a lot of work to be done, but hopefully these 16 Days of Action will serve as a reminder that there is help out there and educate others that if you See Something, Say Something, Do Something and Break the Cycle”.

