Cortes announces 49 new teaching posts, school phone policy, and AI in education
The Department of Education will be offering permanent contracts to 49 teachers, effectively increasing the complement to 521 teaching posts, Government Minister Dr John Cortes told Parliament in his budget address on Tuesday afternoon. Dr Cortes explained that this increase in permanent posts addresses a shortfall due to rising pupil numbers, expanding specialist learning support...
