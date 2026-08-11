Match commentary saga brought to an end with joint statement from broadcaster and association

The Gibraltar Football League finished last season in controversy after the Gibraltar FA, the Gibraltar Referee Association (GRA) and a number of league clubs openly criticised Catrino TV match commentators over comments made during Europa FC's victory over Mons Calpe. The win secured Europa a place in the UEFA Conference League, leaving Mons Calpe fourth in the table and out of contention for a return to European football.

The saga continued this week, with just over a week to go before the domestic league kicks off again, as both the Gibraltar FA and Catrino TV issued a joint statement. The broadcaster apologised for the comments and confirmed that its editorial policies would be strengthened.

Ironically, the joint statement came just 24 hours after an unedited repeat of the match had been broadcast on the Gibraltar FA TV channel.

On Monday, the Gibraltar FA and Catrino TV published a joint statement which read:

"Following discussions between the Gibraltar Football Association ("GFA") and Catrino TV regarding the live broadcast of the Gibraltar Football League fixture between Europa FC and Mons Calpe SC on 25 April 2026, both parties wish to make the following joint statement:

The GFA made clear its serious concerns regarding several comments made during the live broadcast, which the GFA considered went beyond legitimate sporting criticism and could potentially undermine confidence in match officials, the integrity of the game and Gibraltar football more broadly.

Catrino TV acknowledges those concerns and recognises that certain comments made during the broadcast were excessive and fell below the standards expected of an official broadcast partner.

Catrino TV deeply regrets any inappropriate implications, aspersions or insinuations arising from those comments in relation to the match officials and confirms that it has no basis to suggest that the integrity, honesty, impartiality or independence of the match officials was compromised.

The parties also acknowledge that there is a fundamental difference between legitimate, measured, objective and constructive criticism of refereeing decisions, and imputations regarding the integrity and honesty of match officials.

Catrino TV confirms that editorial and operational improvements are continually being implemented to ensure its broadcasts continue reflecting the professionalism, balance and standards expected of an official broadcaster of the Gibraltar Football League.

The GFA and Catrino TV recognise the important role played by broadcasters in the promotion and development of football and the value of responsible, balanced and professional commentary.

The parties acknowledge that refereeing is an extremely challenging and vital role, and the GFA will continue exploring ways to enhance referee recruitment, retention, education, analysis, accountability and decision-making support as part of its ongoing commitment to maintaining high officiating standards. Paramount to this approach is fostering a culture of respect, professionalism and constructive engagement among all stakeholders within Gibraltar football.

The GFA acknowledges and appreciates the significant investment and commitment made by Catrino TV towards the coverage and promotion of Gibraltar football, both locally and internationally, and welcomes Catrino TV's commitment to working constructively with all parties to improve the broadcasting of the Gibraltar Football League.

Both parties remain committed to supporting the continued growth, credibility and promotion of the Gibraltar Football League and consider this matter resolved."

The joint statement was promptly followed by a response from the Gibraltar Referee Association, which had previously described the original commentary as "despicable", but nevertheless welcomed the apology.

"The GRA is grateful to Catrino TV for its apology to the match officials and, in particular, for its acknowledgment that certain comments made during the broadcast were excessive and fell below the standards expected of an official broadcast partner.

The GRA also welcomes Catrino TV's confirmation that it had no basis whatsoever to suggest that the integrity, honesty, impartiality or independence of the match officials had been compromised.

The GRA considers this acknowledgment to be important. Match officials are, quite properly, subject to scrutiny and criticism in relation to decisions made on the field. However, there must be a clear and fundamental distinction between robust but legitimate criticism of a refereeing decision and comments which call into question the integrity, honesty, impartiality or independence of a match official without any proper evidential basis.

The GRA is certain that both the GFA and Catrino TV acknowledge Mr Galia as a highly respected referee, both domestically and internationally, and recognise him as a person of integrity, professionalism and unimpeachable character. The GRA has every confidence in Mr Galia and in the professionalism and integrity of Gibraltar's match officials.

The GRA further welcomes Catrino TV's confirmation that the required editorial and operational improvements are being implemented to ensure that its broadcasts reflect the professionalism, balance and standards expected of an official broadcaster of the Gibraltar Football League. The GRA sincerely hopes these measures will ensure that conduct of this nature never again darkens the doorstep of Gibraltar football.

The GRA would also remind all stakeholders that the IFAB Laws of the Game provide the framework within which refereeing decisions are made. Should Catrino TV or any of its commentators require assistance in understanding the Laws of the Game, or any amendments and interpretations introduced by IFAB, the GRA would be pleased to extend an invitation to Catrino TV to attend a workshop where the relevant provisions and any recent changes can be explained in detail.

The GRA would welcome the opportunity to assist Catrino TV and its commentators in ensuring that future commentary concerning refereeing decisions is properly informed by the Laws of the Game and that situations of this nature are not repeated.

Finally, the GRA wishes to place on record its continued support for all match officials in Gibraltar. Refereeing is an exceptionally demanding role, requiring officials to make significant decisions in real time, often under intense pressure and scrutiny. Those who undertake that responsibility deserve robust scrutiny where appropriate, but also the respect and professional courtesy necessary to allow them to perform their duties without their integrity being unfairly called into question."

FIFA-listed referee Seth Galia, who had remained silent throughout the saga despite being at the centre of the controversy, also issued his own statement on Monday.

The young referee, who had received widespread support from across Gibraltar football, including clubs that openly condemned the commentary and called for action, took to social media to respond to the joint statement.

"I have deliberately avoided engaging publicly or on social media in relation to this matter until the position had been properly addressed and a conclusion reached.

I have never been one to shy away from criticism. I understand the privileged position I have in officiating football at a high standard, both domestically and internationally, and with that privilege comes scrutiny. Referees are not, and should not be, immune from criticism. Our decisions are made in real time, often under considerable pressure, and they will inevitably be debated and challenged. I accept that as part of the role I have chosen and am proud to undertake.

What was displayed during the live broadcast on 25 April 2026 fell short of genuine criticism. There is a fundamental difference between disagreeing with, or criticising, a refereeing decision and making comments which seek to call into question the integrity, honesty, impartiality or independence of a match official.

The comments made during the broadcast were, in my view, a clear failure to control emotions by those entrusted with the responsibility of promoting and advertising the local game. Those entrusted with promoting Gibraltar football should be helping to build up the game, its players, coaches, clubs and match officials, rather than seeking to discredit those who contribute towards it.

Catrino TV has now acknowledged that there was no basis whatsoever for any suggestion that the integrity, honesty, impartiality or independence of the match officials had been compromised. I accept Catrino TV's apology. However, given the personal and professional importance that I place on my integrity and credibility, it is a shame that a statement was required in the first place and that Catrino TV has ultimately had to resile from the very comments that were made during the broadcast.

I would like to thank everyone who took the time to send me a private or public message of support throughout this matter. I have been genuinely grateful for every message. It has been clear to me that those involved in Gibraltar football understood the difference between right and wrong, and I will not forget the support that was shown to me and to the match officials involved."

The Gibraltar FA when advised of the repeat match broadcast assured they would discuss this with the broadcaster.