Junior Fishing Competition 2026

The annual GFSA Young People’s Fishing Competition will take place on Sunday, 9 August 2026. This event is the final activity in the Federation’s summer programme, organised in partnership with the GSLA Summer Sports Programme.

The competition is open to young anglers aged 7 to 14 who will be divided into two age categories: 7 to 10 years and 11 to 14 years. All participants must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Catch-and-release is encouraged, although fish caught that exceed the legal minimum size may be kept. Points will be awarded for all fish caught, with prizes presented to the anglers achieving the highest scores and for the heaviest fish caught.

The focus of the event is participation, learning, and enjoyment. Competitors will be assisted by some of Gibraltar’s most experienced anglers, some of whom who have represented Gibraltar internationally and won numerous trophies.

Participants should bring their own rod, reel, tackle, and bait. Recommended baits include worms (koreanas), frozen raw prawns (langostinos), small squid (chipirones), and bread. The use of lures and jigs is also permitted but if you have not fished this method before do not try it out at this event.

Limited fishing equipment and bait will be available for those who do not have their own gear. Participants who attended the recent seminars will also have the chance to put their newly acquired skills into practice.

The competition is being held at Peter Isola Promenade from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Participants should assemble near the Small Boats Marina offices/Cormorant Clubhouse at 8:30 am.

A prize-giving ceremony will follow the competition, with awards presented to winners and participants. The event is expected to conclude when the prize-giving finishes at approximately 1:00 pm.

If you are interested in joining a fishing club, the Federation has four affiliated clubs: three for shore fishing and one for boat fishing. Everyone will be given information on who to contact if you are interested in joining one to fish in competitive competitions.

For further information please contact Alfred Vasquez, Press Officer on 57920000