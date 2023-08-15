17th century cannonballs found in construction site

Two cannonballs were found this afternoon on Devil’s Tower Road in a construction site nearby Filomena House.

The Royal Gibraltar Police closed off Devil’s Tower Road after a report of a bomb sighting, and the MoD bomb squad attended the scene.

While the findings were being ascertained by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), Filomena House and nearby buildings were evacuated.

At the scene the EOD team recovered two solid iron cast cannonballs from the 17th century.

These were then handed over to the Gibraltar National Museum for their archive.