Thu 1st Aug, 2019

2019 Gibraltar national celebrations

By Chronicle Staff
1st August 2019

Gibraltar’s National Celebrations organised by the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) in conjunction with the Gibraltar Cultural Services will start on Friday August 23.

As from August 23-29 and September 4-11 the Moorish Castle will be illuminated in red and white to mark the occasion.

From August 30 to September 2 the Moorish Castle will be illuminated in green for GibSams to raise awareness for their Suicide Prevention Campaign.

On September 3 the Moorish Castle will be illuminated with the Red Ensign by the Gibraltar Seafarers Welfare Board.

The National Celebrations will kick off with the Gibraltar Fair and culminates with the National Day events.

For further information contact Forty Azzopardi on 56641000 or the Events Department at the Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20075669.

The SDGG also announced the details for this year’s National Day Concert which will be held on September 10, at Casemates Square starting at 9pm.

Performing at this year’s National Day Concert will be GibFloyd, Adrian Pisarello Band Universe, Gabriel Moreno and the Quivering Poets and Prncpl.

The concert is being organised on behalf of the SDGG by J2 Productions.

Commenting on the event the SDGG said:

“We are very pleased with the programme that has been produced by Jenson Callejon and his team.

We are confident that most musical tastes will be catered for and everyone in the community will once again enjoy an excellent evening’s entertainment.”

For further information contact Jenson Callejon on 54025517.

