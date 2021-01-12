2021 Short Story Competition announced

Gibraltar Cultural Services in conjunction with the Gibraltar Chronicle and the Department of Education will be holding the annual Short Story Competition as part of the Gibraltar Spring Festival 2021.

The competition is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar who may submit one piece of work, in any subject.

There will be six categories as follows:

A. School Years 4 to 5 (250 - 350 words)

B. School Year 6 to 7 (250 - 350 words)

C. School Years 8 to 10 (450 - 550 words)

D. School Years 11 to 13 (500 - 1000 words)

E. Best story in English Language (must not exceed 1000 words)

F. Best story in Spanish Language (must not exceed 1000 words)

The winning entries will be printed in the Gibraltar Chronicle.

The overall winner will receive the Ministry of Culture prize of £1,000 and a trophy.

The winner in each category will receive a voucher and a pen kindly donated by the Gibraltar Chronicle, plus a trophy from the Ministry of Culture.

The winners in the Best Story in English and Spanish language categories will also receive a one year online digital subscription of the Gibraltar Chronicle.

Minister for Culture John Cortes commented: “Gibraltar’s home grown literature has seen

tremendous growth in recent years. The Ministry for Culture will be celebrating this through a

number of initiatives this year, starting with this Short Story Competition. I encourage both

established and new writers to participate ."

Entry forms and full conditions are available online on www.culture.gi or by contacting the GCS

Events Department on 20067236 or email info@culture.gov.gi.

Entries can be handed in online, or if COVID-19 restrictions allow for it, they can be handed in at

the City Hall reception. The closing date for receipt of entries is: Friday 5th March 2021.