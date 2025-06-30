Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 30th Jun, 2025

Features

Gib honours Armed Forces with tri-service parade

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
30th June 2025

Gibraltar marked Armed Forces Day on Sunday with a tri-service parade down Main Street from Casemates to The Convent.

Outside The Convent the Commander British Forces, Commodore Tom Guy, watched as members of the Armed Forces marched past him as he gave the salute.

Servicemen and women from the Royal Air Force, the Royal Navy’s Gibraltar Squadron and the Royal Gibraltar Regiment trooped past as the event not only honoured them but also former military personnel.

