Gib honours Armed Forces with tri-service parade

Gibraltar marked Armed Forces Day on Sunday with a tri-service parade down Main Street from Casemates to The Convent.

Outside The Convent the Commander British Forces, Commodore Tom Guy, watched as members of the Armed Forces marched past him as he gave the salute.

Servicemen and women from the Royal Air Force, the Royal Navy’s Gibraltar Squadron and the Royal Gibraltar Regiment trooped past as the event not only honoured them but also former military personnel.