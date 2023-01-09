2022 warmest year on record as climate change felt in Gib

Last year was the warmest on record according to the Met Office, with Gibraltar feeling the effects of ‘human-induced climate change’.

Principal Meteorological Officer Chris Burton told GBC that Gibraltar saw a mean temperature of 19.5°C, with the previous record set in 1997 with 19.3°C.

“It’s scientifically proven we’ve got human-induced climate change all across the world which is gradually increasing those temperatures,” Mr Burton said.

Mr Burton said Gibraltar’s increase in temperature is not unusual, with the UK and Ireland also seeing their warmest years in 2022.

He added the last autumn and December were “exceptionally” warm with temperatures reaching above 20°C.

“Weather is very variable, some years can be cooler than others as we go on and on through this decade and into the future, warmer years are much more likely than they were before.

Mr Burton said 2022 saw no record breaking days, but generally temperatures for 10 of the 12 months were above average.