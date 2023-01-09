Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 9th Jan, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

2022 warmest year on record as climate change felt in Gib

Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
9th January 2023

Last year was the warmest on record according to the Met Office, with Gibraltar feeling the effects of ‘human-induced climate change’.

Principal Meteorological Officer Chris Burton told GBC that Gibraltar saw a mean temperature of 19.5°C, with the previous record set in 1997 with 19.3°C.

“It’s scientifically proven we’ve got human-induced climate change all across the world which is gradually increasing those temperatures,” Mr Burton said.

Mr Burton said Gibraltar’s increase in temperature is not unusual, with the UK and Ireland also seeing their warmest years in 2022.

He added the last autumn and December were “exceptionally” warm with temperatures reaching above 20°C.

“Weather is very variable, some years can be cooler than others as we go on and on through this decade and into the future, warmer years are much more likely than they were before.

Mr Burton said 2022 saw no record breaking days, but generally temperatures for 10 of the 12 months were above average.

Most Read

Local News

Revealed: UK’s plans for underground submarine base in Gibraltar

Tue 3rd Jan, 2023

Local News

Six law firms fined for shortcomings in anti-money laundering measures

Mon 9th Jan, 2023

Brexit

Spain ‘not ready for no deal’ in treaty negotiation

Fri 6th Jan, 2023

Local News

Faulty phone line diverts two flights

Wed 28th Dec, 2022

UK/Spain News

Fire in petrochemical plant sends black smoke over bay

Sun 1st Jan, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th January 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Plans filed for final building in Midtown project

9th January 2023

Local News
Plans filed for stadium project

9th January 2023

Local News
Six law firms fined for shortcomings in anti-money laundering measures

9th January 2023

Local News
Specialist vessels arrive ahead of OS 35 wreck removal

9th January 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023