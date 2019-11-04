20th Anniversary of the Public Services Ombudsman

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the opening of the Office of the Public Services Ombudsman in Gibraltar.

A booklet which outlines the 20-year history of the Public Services Ombudsman has been prepared to mark this.

A special 20th anniversary postage stamp has also been issued to mark the occasion.

The booklet will be distributed to the public at a stand at the Piazza on Tuesday November 12 between 9am and 12 noon.

The staff of the Ombudsman’s Office will be at the stand to answer any questions from the public about the work of the Ombudsman’s Office.

The first 50 booklets that are issued to the public will include the special 20th anniversary postage stamp.

The annual report of the Public Services Ombudsman, for the year ended 2018, is now available at www.ombudsman.org.gi.

A hard copy of the annual report can also be collected from the Office of the Ombudsman at 10 Governor’s Lane, Gibraltar.