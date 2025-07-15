Linda Alvarez appointed committee member of International Island Games Association

Linda Alvarez, MBE for her services to sports in Gibraltar, will step down as president of the Gibraltar Island Games Association as she accepts a new role as a committee member of the International Island Games Association.

She will step down as president of Gibraltar's Association in November at the AGM where a new president will be voted on by sports members.

"Nobody's irreplaceable," she said, reflecting on the importance of leadership renewal in sports administration.

"Since the games in 2019 [when Gibraltar hosted], we've had so much expertise that people can take over."

Potential candidates have yet to be identified and can come from within the GIGA or outside.

Ms Alvarez has been part of Gibraltar's Island Games landscape since 1987 and will bring decades of experience to her new role from the perspective of a former athlete, team manager and president of GIGA.

"I've been involved in the games since 1987 in various roles - as a player, team manager, and executive committee chairman,” she told the Chronicle while attending the currently ongoing Island Games Orkney 2025.

"But sometimes you've got to let other people come forward and take control."

The nomination was ratified at an AGM held on Tuesday morning.

Her anticipated responsibilities will include overseeing sports regulations and the by-laws of each sport, evaluating potential host islands' facilities, and serving as a liaison for specific sporting disciplines.

"I might have two or three islands that I will be in communication with, that will be my responsibility," she said, expecting one of those to be Gibraltar.

Colleagues and athletes have kept her busy since the news broke and her phone "hasn't stopped" with congratulatory messages.

"We do these things because we love the sports, not because we want any gratification or rewards," she said.

But to get the thanks and congratulations she was getting meant a lot to her, she added.

Also in Orkney is the Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, who told the Chronicle: “Today is a proud day for Gibraltar and a fitting tribute to the many years Linda has dedicated to representing our community on the international stage.”

“Her unwavering support for Gibraltar was rightfully recognised when she was awarded an MBE for services to sport.”

“This new appointment stands as a testament to her tireless commitment and enduring contribution to our community.”