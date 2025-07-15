Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 15th Jul, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Linda Alvarez appointed committee member of International Island Games Association

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
15th July 2025

Linda Alvarez, MBE for her services to sports in Gibraltar, will step down as president of the Gibraltar Island Games Association as she accepts a new role as a committee member of the International Island Games Association.

She will step down as president of Gibraltar's Association in November at the AGM where a new president will be voted on by sports members.

"Nobody's irreplaceable," she said, reflecting on the importance of leadership renewal in sports administration.

"Since the games in 2019 [when Gibraltar hosted], we've had so much expertise that people can take over."

Potential candidates have yet to be identified and can come from within the GIGA or outside.

Ms Alvarez has been part of Gibraltar's Island Games landscape since 1987 and will bring decades of experience to her new role from the perspective of a former athlete, team manager and president of GIGA.

"I've been involved in the games since 1987 in various roles - as a player, team manager, and executive committee chairman,” she told the Chronicle while attending the currently ongoing Island Games Orkney 2025.

"But sometimes you've got to let other people come forward and take control."

The nomination was ratified at an AGM held on Tuesday morning.

Her anticipated responsibilities will include overseeing sports regulations and the by-laws of each sport, evaluating potential host islands' facilities, and serving as a liaison for specific sporting disciplines.

"I might have two or three islands that I will be in communication with, that will be my responsibility," she said, expecting one of those to be Gibraltar.

Colleagues and athletes have kept her busy since the news broke and her phone "hasn't stopped" with congratulatory messages.

"We do these things because we love the sports, not because we want any gratification or rewards," she said.

But to get the thanks and congratulations she was getting meant a lot to her, she added.

Also in Orkney is the Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, who told the Chronicle: “Today is a proud day for Gibraltar and a fitting tribute to the many years Linda has dedicated to representing our community on the international stage.”

“Her unwavering support for Gibraltar was rightfully recognised when she was awarded an MBE for services to sport.”

“This new appointment stands as a testament to her tireless commitment and enduring contribution to our community.”

Most Read

Local News

Man arrrested over alleged threats to kill CM

Tue 15th Jul, 2025

Local News

Govt defends progress on refuse collection reforms after audit report reveals ‘scandalous’ £1.1m overtime

Mon 14th Jul, 2025

Sports

Gib scoops team silver in ‘brutal’ Island Games triathlon

Sun 13th Jul, 2025

Local News

Treaty will require ‘different way of thinking’ about residency permits, CM says

Thu 10th Jul, 2025

Local News

Chief Secretary’s circular draws Opposition criticism

Tue 15th Jul, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th July 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Man arrrested over alleged threats to kill CM

15th July 2025

Local News
Govt says criticism of procurement ‘unjustified’

15th July 2025

Local News
Concerns over ‘questionable payments’ trigger row on ‘spectre of favouritism or political patronage’

15th July 2025

Local News
Chief Secretary’s circular draws Opposition criticism

15th July 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025