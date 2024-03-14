£2m fraud case ‘implausible’, defence lawyer tells court
The prosecution case against a former senior manager accused of hiding a £2m “hole” in the bank’s reserves is “implausible” and “based on unreliable evidence”, defence lawyers told the Supreme Court in their closing arguments. Gillian Balban, a former Royal Bank of Scotland International senior manager, stands trial accused of covering an alleged £2m “shortfall”...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here