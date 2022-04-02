Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 2nd Apr, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

300-year old warrant sold for £900

Photo courtesy of Forum Auctions.

By Chronicle Staff
2nd April 2022

A warrant penned in the lead-up to the Anglo-Spanish war in the late 1720s, during which Spain laid siege on Gibraltar was sold at auction for £900 to an undisclosed bidder.

The single-sheet manuscript was sold by Forum Auctions and exceeded the valuation the auctioneer’s valuation.
Experts at Forum Auctions, who were selling the document on behalf of a private collector in the UK, had estimated it would fetch between £500 and £700.

The warrant was written by James Berkely, the third Earl of Berkely and First Lord of the Admiralty, to Vice Admiral Sir Charles Wager, who was in command of the English naval fleet operating off the coast of Spain at the time. 
In the orders, Sir Charles is tasked with intercepting any Spanish vessels in response to Spain’s hostile actions against Gibraltar. 

He was ordered to “…to take, sink, burn or otherwise destroy...” any Spanish vessels sighted by his ships.
The document offers an interesting snippet of Gibraltar’s history just 22 years after an Anglo-Dutch fleet captured Gibraltar in 1704 during the War of the Spanish Succession. 

Most Read

Local News

Prince Edward confirms Rock trip as he presents Royal Gibraltar Regiment with new colours

Thu 31st Mar, 2022

Local News

NASUWT calls for independent inquiry over alleged safeguarding ‘failures’, drawing stern response from Govt

Thu 31st Mar, 2022

Local News

Calpe House award acknowledges vital role of Gibraltar’s ‘home from home’

Fri 1st Apr, 2022

Local News

Warrant ordering attacks on Spanish ships in run-up to 13th siege of Gibraltar comes up for auction

Wed 30th Mar, 2022

Local News

GHA and Govt react furiously to ‘woefully inaccurate’ statement from Unite’s General Secretary

Tue 29th Mar, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd April 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
WISeKey plans Gibraltar metaverse gateway

2nd April 2022

Local News
Bring me evidence, ‘not hunches’, judge tells police

2nd April 2022

Local News
‘Inclusive education’ key message for World Autism Awareness Day

2nd April 2022

Local News
Govt working on law to ban ‘conversion therapy’

2nd April 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022