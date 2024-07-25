Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 25th Jul, 2024

Local News

Labour Govt discusses key post-Brexit health issues with Arias-Vasquez

By Gabriella Peralta
25th July 2024

Recently-elected Labour Public Health Minister Andrew Gwynne and Gibraltar’s Minister for Public Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, met on Thursday to discuss “key issues” in the healthcare sector that have arisen post-Brexit.

Mr Gwynne met with Mrs Arias-Vasquez in London to discuss Gibraltar and the UK’s future relationships in terms of public health.

“It was an honour to meet with today to discuss the UK’s strong working relationship with Gibraltar,” Mr Gwynne posted on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter.

“We are committed to continuing to support Gibraltarians to access specialist healthcare in the UK.”

The ministers also discussed a number of matters, including various issues arising from the UK’s departure from the European Union.

Mr Gwynne is a long-standing friend of Gibraltar, having visited numerous times including during National Day celebrations.

Posting on his social media, he added: “The UK Labour Government is fully committed to continuing to support Gibraltarians to access specialist healthcare in the UK as well as to try and resolve key issues arising from Brexit, which directly impacts on the Territory’s access to the European Single Market and Customs Union, as well as on the reciprocal health and social security arrangements of Gibraltarians working in Spain.”

“I look forward to working closely with Minister Arias-Vasquez on these issues and more in the months to come.”

The sentiment was echoed by Mrs Arias-Vasquez.

“The United Kingdom and Gibraltar Governments have an excellent working relationship and I was very grateful for the Minister’s support and interest in trying to resolve some key issues that have arisen as a result of our departure from the European Union,” Mrs Arias Vasquez said.

“It was great to speak about the synergies between the Department of Health and Social Care in England and the Gibraltar Health Authority.”

“I look forward to building on our excellent relationship and to working with Minister Gwynne and the wider Department for Health and Social Care in the coming months.”

Mrs Arias-Vasquez added that discussions also centred on the work undertaken within the health sector locally and pointed out how this aligned with the UK.

“We discussed how aligned their thinking was with what we are going in Gibraltar,” she told the Chronicle.

“They are looking to align health and social care more closely, for all the reasons that we have given, and Public Health England are also looking to do something very similar to our Covenant for Health - which is all about trying to prevent people from getting sick in the first place.”

“I pointed out how very pleased I was to see the energy and enthusiasm in the building.”

“There is a clear renewed energy in the team.”

“Minister Gwynne is a huge fan of Gibraltar, has been at our National Day rallies, and understands Gibraltar.”

“He is a real ally for Gibraltar and a pleasure to have met with.”

