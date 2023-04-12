34th annual Heritage Trust painting/drawing competition

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust is holding its annual painting competition on Saturday May 13, 2023. This year’s theme is the ‘Southern Defence Walls’ and artists will be invited to choose a view of the walls between Ragged Staff Gate and Charles V Wall which includes South Bastion Wall, South Port Gate and Prince Edward’s Gate.

“Gibraltar’s urban landscape is constantly changing and with this change comes the threat of losing elements of our architectural heritage. By drawing attention to them through the medium of art one can appreciate the variety in our landscape and come to value it,” said a statement from the Gibraltar Heritage Trust.

“In the words of American conservationist Mollie Beattie, ‘What a country chooses to save is what a country chooses to say about itself.’ We hope participants will use this statement to inspire their artworks this year.”

Registration of participants will take place on the day by the Trafalgar Cemetery section of Charles V Wall between 9am and 12:30pm. Pre-registering is possible via www.gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi

With the exception of school participants, painting/sketching must take place on location, on the day between 9am and 5pm.

Any type of traditional artistic media will be accepted. Participants must supply their own art materials. Entries should not be larger than 76cm x 60cm.

On completion, participants will be required to hand in their entries to a representative of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust at the Trust Office at 13 John Mackintosh Square. All entries must be handed in by the deadline of 5pm.

The competition is divided into four groups adults (aged 18 and over), Juniors (aged 11 to 17), Children (aged 7-10), Infants (aged 6 and under).

Adults 1st prize is £1,000 and is sponsored by Gibraltar Cultural Services, 2nd prize is £400 and 3rd is £200.

Juniors 1st prize is £125, 2nd is £75 and 3rd is £50. The 1st prize in the children’s category will get a £50 voucher, 2nd a £30 voucher and 3rd a £20 voucher. The winner of the infants category will get a £25 voucher, 2nd a £15 voucher and 3rd a £10 voucher.

The David Gladstone prize for the most promising artist, judged from entries in Junior, Children and Infant categories will receive £50 plus the shield.