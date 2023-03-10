35 fuel containers recovered at sea

The Royal Gibraltar Police’s Marine Section Officers teamed up with Environmental Agency personnel to remove 35 floating fuel containers from the sea on Friday morning.

The jerry cans were found roughly half a mile from the South Mole and in total contained approximately £700 worth of fuel, the RGP said.

A spokesman for the RGP told the Chronicle it has not been able to establish the origin of where the fuel canisters were from.

“This is the first large haul of jerry cans we have come across at sea over the past six months,” the spokesman added.

“We do occasionally find some washed up on the beach.”

Fuel containers of this type are often used by drug traffickers to resupply large rigid-hulled inflatable boats used to ferry drugs across the Strait of Gibraltar.