Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 10th Mar, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

35 fuel containers recovered at sea

By Chronicle Staff
10th March 2023

The Royal Gibraltar Police’s Marine Section Officers teamed up with Environmental Agency personnel to remove 35 floating fuel containers from the sea on Friday morning. 

The jerry cans were found roughly half a mile from the South Mole and in total contained approximately £700 worth of fuel, the RGP said.  

A spokesman for the RGP told the Chronicle it has not been able to establish the origin of where the fuel canisters were from.  

 “This is the first large haul of jerry cans we have come across at sea over the past six months,” the spokesman added.   

“We do occasionally find some washed up on the beach.”  

Fuel containers of this type are often used by drug traffickers to resupply large rigid-hulled inflatable boats used to ferry drugs across the Strait of Gibraltar. 

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Spain’s airport move raises eyebrows in Brussels

Mon 6th Mar, 2023

Local News

HM Customs seizes 55 kilos of cocaine from bulk carrier

Wed 8th Mar, 2023

Local News

DPC grants outlining planning permission for Rooke scheme

Thu 9th Mar, 2023

Local News

Man faces money laundering and tax evasion charges linked to £22m in undeclared tobacco sales

Tue 7th Mar, 2023

Local News

Full application filed for 15-storey mixed-use project on Devil’s Tower Road

Wed 8th Mar, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th March 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Fault in high voltage network causes total blackout

10th March 2023

Local News
DPC grants outlining planning permission for Rooke scheme

9th March 2023

Local News
Intrepid adventurer back in Gib after overland Gambia bra run

9th March 2023

Local News
HM Customs seizes 55 kilos of cocaine from bulk carrier

8th March 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023