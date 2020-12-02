Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

35,000 doses of Covid vaccine expected 'as soon as possible', Govt says

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

By Chronicle Staff
2nd December 2020

The Gibraltar Government has announced it is expecting 35,000 doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine 'as soon as possible', with those aged over 80 years and frontline staff to be offered the vaccine first.
This comes as the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech has been given regulatory approval of use in the UK.
In a press statement, No6 Convent Place said it was delighted by the news of the vaccines approval.
"After months of rigorous testing, it has been authorised for emergency use by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority, who have concluded that it meets strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness," the statement said.
"The vaccine has been shown to be 95% effective in its final trials."
The Government added GHA has made arrangements with NHS UK for the vaccine to be supplied to Gibraltar as soon as possible.
"It has not yet been confirmed when this will be, but all efforts are being undertaken to ensure that the vaccine is available in Gibraltar as soon as possible."
"Gibraltar is expected to receive at least 35,000 doses of the vaccine, which will first be made available to those over 80 years of age and those social and healthcare staff in ERS/Care Agency/ADA looking after them."
Specialised fridges have been procured to store the vaccine at the required -70 degrees celcius and are expected to arrive in Gibraltar by the end of this week.
Director of Public Health, Dr Sohail Bhatti, welcomed the news and stressed the need for people to be immunised.
"This is excellent news indeed, and I urge everyone to take up the opportunity to be vaccinated against Covid-19 at the earliest possible opportunity," Dr Bhatti said.
The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, added this marked the first real step towards returning to a more normal life and urged the public to continue to adhere to public health guidelines such as wearing masks.
"There is no better way to round off 2020 than with this extremely uplifting news, for which we have all been hoping for a long time now," Mr Picardo said.
"My sincere thanks go out on behalf of all the people of Gibraltar to all scientists and regulators involved
in preparing this vital vaccine for rollout."
"The vaccine is the first real step towards getting back to a more normal life and being reunited with our loved ones, not forgetting the very important lessons that this terrible pandemic has taught us. But with this fantastic news we must not yet let down our guard."
"The virus is still out there and a vaccine is not a cure. Please, continue to protect yourself, your loved ones, our GHA and our economy. Wash your hands, wear a mask where you have to and keep a safe distance from others."

Most Read

Local News

Distressed swimmer dies in Catalan Bay

Tue 1st Dec, 2020

Local News

Local company loses thousands in cyber scam

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Local News

Exercise Barbarian Drive

Tue 1st Dec, 2020

Brexit

Spain warns ‘no turning back’ on border implications of ‘no deal’ Brexit

Tue 1st Dec, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Local company loses thousands in cyber scam

2nd December 2020

Local News
Unite welcomes ‘self-isolation leave scheme’

2nd December 2020

Local News
HMS Trent crew aids Gibraltar Naval Trust

2nd December 2020

Local News
US Navy submarine docks in Gibraltar

1st December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020