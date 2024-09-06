46 young achievers honoured at Duke of Edinburgh International Award Ceremony
The Duke of Edinburgh International Award ceremony was held on Wednesday evening in the Convent with 46 young people receiving their rewards for their hard work. The Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, presented the certificates as Patron of the Award on the Rock to the present recipients before their families, sponsors, volunteers, and members...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here