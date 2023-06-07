5 (Gibraltar 1779-83) Battery Royal Artillery on the Rock for training

A parade through Main Street will take place this Saturday at 12 noon by 5 (Gibraltar 1779-83) Battery Royal Artillery (RA) who have arrived in Gibraltar to conduct several weeks training to represent the Royal Artillery as a whole in exercising its freedom of the City of Gibraltar.

“The Battery will be making the most of the excellent facilities in Gibraltar to train small unit leadership and tactics, as well as giving it an opportunity to study the Great Siege in more detail, an action in which its forbears fought admirably,” said a statement from the MoD.

5 (Gibraltar 1779-83) Battery RA is currently part of 19th Regiment RA “The Scottish Gunners”.

As their title suggests, this Regiment holds a close affinity to Scotland, and many of its soldier’s herald from there.

“Formed in 1749, 5 (Gibraltar 1779-83) Battery RA has a storied history. In the near past it has been deployed in both Iraq and Afghanistan,” said the statement.

“Most recently, it returned from its deployment on Op CABRIT, positioned in Estonia from September 2021 until June 2022, playing its part in NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence as part of the RTR Battlegroup.”

Currently based at Larkhill, it normally supports the 12th Armoured Brigade Combat Team.

It is currently an armoured close support artillery unit, equipped with the AS90, a 155mm self-propelled gun.

The Regiment can trace its origins to 1900 and saw initial action in WW1. However, its constituent Battery’s are even older, the most senior of which is 5 (Gibraltar 1779-83) Battery RA.

“As its honour title suggests the Battery has a close history with The Rock,” said the statement.

“Whilst named Grove’s Company, after its commander at the time, it was one of the five battery’s present during the Great Siege from 1779-83.”

“Indeed, one of the Battery’s troops still carries the name “Grove’s’” to remember this formative period in its history.”

“In addition, the Battery also sports the red and green ribbon of the Croix de Guerre on its members’ headdress and uniform.”

“This was awarded to the Battery as a whole for its action on the Aisne on 27th May 1918, in which the Battery fought to the bitter finish on their guns, in the face of an overwhelming German attack.”

“Only four of the Battery’s 85 soldiers would return to allied lines after the action,” the statement added.