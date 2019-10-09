The Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau has issued a Limited-Edition commemorative cover in conjunction with the Royal Gibraltar Post Office to mark the 50th Anniversary of World Post Day.

World Post Day is celebrated each year on October 9 and was declared World Post Day by the UPU Congress held in Tokyo, Japan in 1969.

Since then, countries across the world participate annually in the celebrations which was designed to highlight the importance of postal services.

The limited-edition commemorative cover of only 500 editions is now available for purchase from the Philatelic Shop outside the Main Post Office or online on www.gibraltar-stamps.com