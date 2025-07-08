CM opens new Department of Immigration and Home Affairs
The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, opened the new Department of Immigration and Home Affairs in Leanse Place, which replaces the former Civil Status and Registration Office on Secretary’s Lane. Mr Picardo unveiled the new premises in the presence of the Chief Secretary, Glendon Martinez, the Director of Immigration and Home Affairs Karl Triay and the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here