Parasol event breathes new life into The Mount

The Mount came back to life on Thursday evening as Ruth Parasol, a self-made billionaire businesswoman based in Gibraltar, hosted an event to mark the 21st anniversary of Parasol International.

The party was held at the Parasol Hall, a newly refurbished area of The Mount that has been overhauled into a venue for events thanks to a £1m donation from the Parasol Foundation Trust, the philanthropic division of Parasol International.

Addressing guests, Ms Parasol reflected on her love of the site, not just for its rich history spanning centuries, but for its privileged location overlooking the Strait of Gibraltar and surrounded by nature.

Ms Parasol founded PartyGaming in 1997 and turned it into a pioneering Gibraltar-based company in the global online gaming sector before floating it on the London Stock Exchange in 2005 valued at £4.6bn.

Although she is no longer involved in online gaming, Gibraltar remains the headquarters for her family office and its diverse portfolio of businesses and investments around the world.

Through her philanthropic Foundation, Ms Parasol has over the years donated vast sums to projects in Gibraltar, ranging from restoring Charles V wall, Mediterranean Steps and Parliament House, to supporting initiatives in healthcare and the arts.

Ms Parasol described the project at The Mount as among the most meaningful she had been involved in, a site woven deeply into Gibraltar’s history.

“For me, it’s about more than architecture, it’s about creating a space that belongs to the people of Gibraltar,” she told the Chronicle earlier this week.

“A place where history can be honoured, stories can be shared, and new memories can take root within the trees and natural setting of the majestic upper Rock.”

Addressing guests at the event on Thursday night, Ms Parasol reflected on the potential of a site that includes not just the refurbished dining hall and exterior, but gardens that stretch up to the Upper Rock Nature Reserve and a grand main residence that still bears the stamp of its military past.

“It’s a monster, monster project and so there's a lot to be done,” she said.

Among the guests were dignitaries from across Gibraltar’s public, business and social life, including the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Keith Azopardi, the Leader of the Opposition.

As he formally opened the refurbished area alongside Ms Parasol, Mr Picardo thanked her for her commitment to Gibraltar, a place she and her family now regard as home.

“The effect of the philanthropy that you represent is seen here at The Mount, and it’s seen also, of course, at the Parliament building,” he said.

“But it's also unseen, in so much that you do.”

“You have been a net gain for Gibraltar.”

“Thank you for choosing us. Please don't ever leave us.”