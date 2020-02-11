Emotional farewell reception for the Governor and Mrs Davis
The Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis, spoke emotionally of his love for Gibraltar and its people during a farewell reception hosted by the Chief Minister on Tuesday night in Grand Battery House. Just days before he and his wife Lorraine are due to depart the Rock after four years in the post, Lt Gen Davis...
