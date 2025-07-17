Mark Montovio unveils ‘The Apostles’ at the Botanic Gardens
Mark Montovio has unveiled his open-air sculpture exhibition called ‘The Apostles’ at the Gibraltar Botanic Gardens. Mr Montovio has had a long career in sculpting, with one of his most well-known local works being the sculpture of a knight on horseback outside Jumper’s building. The late Sir Joshua Hassan commissioned that piece and it launched...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here