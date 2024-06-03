Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 3rd Jun, 2024

53rd BIMR Conference 2024 in St Helena

By Chronicle Staff
3rd June 2024

Three parliamentarians from Gibraltar recently attended the 53rd Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) conference in St Helena.

The delegation comprised Government MP Leslie Bruzon and opposition MPs Roy Clinton and Giovanni Origo. The conference covered a range of critical topics that the local delegation participated in, including Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Tourism Development and the Benefits of a Youth Parliament.

“The participation of the Gibraltarian MPs was marked by active involvement in discussions and debates, providing valuable insights and perspectives on these contemporary issues. Their contributions underscored Gibraltar's commitment to staying abreast of global developments and leveraging opportunities for growth and collaboration,” said a statement from No6 Convent Place.

Beyond the formal sessions, the conference offered numerous networking opportunities. The MPs attended two dinners hosted by St Helena’s Chief Minister, and they were honoured guests at a reception held at the Governor's residence, where they engaged with local dignitaries and fellow delegates from other CPA member regions.

The conference venue was a local establishment adorned with flags from around the world,. Following a presentation the flag of Gibraltar, which now hangs at Ann’s Place.
“This gesture was a significant symbol of Gibraltar's presence and engagement in the global parliamentary community,” said the Government statement.

“In a further display of goodwill and camaraderie, the Gibraltar CPA Branch presented a model of the Rock of Gibraltar to the St Helena CPA Branch with an engraved message. This exchange of gifts highlighted the mutual respect and friendship between the two regions.”

“The Gibraltarian MPs expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Gibraltar Parliament for supporting their participation in CPA conferences. They emphasised the importance of such international engagements, where Gibraltar’s voice and perspectives are valued on an equal footing with other nations.”

“Their involvement in the conference not only reinforced Gibraltar's international presence but also facilitated the exchange of ideas and best practices that will benefit their constituency,” the statement added.

