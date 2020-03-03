Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 3rd Mar, 2020

GHA confirms first coronavirus case in Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
3rd March 2020

The Gibraltar Health Authority has confirmed that a person in Gibraltar has been identified as having the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The patient and their partner, who have recently returned from Northern Italy via Malaga airport, are currently self-isolating.

The GHA said it cannot reveal any further details to protect patient confidentiality except to say that recovery is proceeding well.

The patient’s partner has not experienced any symptoms.

"The GHA are now identifying the health professionals who have been in contact with the patient," the GHA said in a statement.

"The GHA are also carrying out an extensive process of contact tracing."

"This will help to establish who else should be tested."

"Everyone is encouraged to practice high standards of personal hygiene, and in particular handwashing, whilst the GHA works hard to keep the people of Gibraltar safe."

