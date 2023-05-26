5in5 charity challenge raises £23,000 and counting as finish line nears

Day four of the 5in5 challenge was given a boost when Playtech arrived just before the team set off on their run with a cheque for £5,000.

This donation has bolstered the amount raised so far to over £23,000.

The 5in5 half ironman challenge is five half ironmans in five consecutive days, and is being undertaken by Charles Harrison, Adrian Lopez and Kerion Alvarez to raise funds for Cancer Relief Gibraltar and Cardiac Association Gibraltar.

The event started on Tuesday, May 23, with a 90km cycle followed by the 21km run and a 1.9km swim.

Gino De Haro from Playtech said: “We were big supporters of the of the charities anyway. And they [team 5in5] are close friends of mine.”

“We supported them the last time they did it.”

“And it's a great thing that they're getting the community involved.”

“It's an amazing challenge that they set themselves. Five Half Ironman in five days is a huge challenge and we just want to support them.”

The week has seen many supporters join the team on their challenge, including co-workers of Mr Harrison and Mr Alverez who come straight from a night shift to marshal on the bike ride.

Another is a well-known swimmer who cycled 90km for the first time. Another two friends ran with the ironman trio every day.

This was just a small sample of the community participation in the event, which echoes the athletes’ motto: ‘For the community, with the community’.

Tomorrow is the last day and once again the public is welcomed to join in on any or all events.

The cycle starts at 7am, followed by the run at 12noon and the swim at 3pm. All of them start at GSLA car park.

For more information go to the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/5in5Gib

To donate and support the 5in5 team fundraise for the Cancer Relief Centre and the Gibraltar Cardiac Association, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/qvqub-5-in-5

Weather forces changes to plans

Bad weather predicted for Saturday has resulted in the 5in5 Mayor’s fun day in John Mackintosh Square being cancelled.

However the challenge continues and the 5in5 team will compete their last day with a 90km bike ride starting at 7am.

To allow for water accumulation on the road they envision the ride will finish at 11.30am.

The 21km run will start at 12 noon and the swim will start at 3pm. All starting and finished at the GSLA (GASA)