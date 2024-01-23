60th anniversary John Mackintosh Hall art competition

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced an art competition to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the John Mackintosh Hall.

The competition which includes painting and photography categories, is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar aged 16 and over (as of April 15, 2024).

Artists may submit a maximum of four entries but no more than two per category. Works must be original and must depict the John Mackintosh Hall in any way or form, and may include the building, a past event or an area within the estate, amongst others.

Entries will be exhibited at the John Mackintosh Hall from 16th to 26th April 2024. The overall winner will become the property of the Ministry of Culture.

The Ministry of Culture Award for the overall winner is £2,000, the first prize in the Painting, Drawing, Prints and Digital Painting Award is £750, 2nd prize is £250 and the Photography Award 1st prize is £750 with the 2nd prize standing at £250.

The Minister for Culture, Christan Santos said:

“The John Mackintosh Hall complex has been a cultural hub for 60 years, and with the proposed changes and development, will be around for many more to come.”

“I envisage the entries in this competition will be varied, to include not only the physical areas of the estate but also to reflect past events and in many cases past experiences.”

“People know the JMH for its many uses: the Library, the Theatre, meeting rooms and cafeteria. Memories and perceptions will be captured on canvas and photograph for future generations. “

“This competition will produce artworks which I am sure will become part of our social commentary in years to come and I look forward to seeing how our community will interpret and commemorate this iconic building.”

Entry forms and rules are available from:

• www.culture.gi/forms

• The John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street

• The Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates Square

• GEMA Gallery, Montagu Bastion, Line Wall Road

Entries to be handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall from Wednesday April 3 to Friday April 5, 2024 between 4pm and 7pm.

For any queries, contact GCS’ Events Department via email info@culture.gi or on Tel. 20067236.