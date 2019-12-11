Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 11th Dec, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

61% of people claim to be concerned about the environment, but only 9% prioritise the environmental impact when they're Christmas shopping

By Press Association
11th December 2019

A report looked at the reasons why more people aren't shopping in an eco-friendly way, and how retailers can make it easier for customers to make this change in the future.

61.2% of people claim that they are either 'concerned' or 'very concerned' about how our modern lifestyle is affecting the environment.

However, only 13.1% of people actually shop in an eco-friendly way over Christmas.

Price is the number one consideration for people when they are shopping for Christmas gifts 45.4% of people put this at the top of their list of priorities.

Only 9% of people put 'environmental impact' at the top of their list of key considerations when Christmas shopping.

The main reasons as to what's stopping UK consumer shopping in an eco-friendly way;

-Environmentally-friendly products are too expensive - 39%

-There aren't enough shops selling environmentally-friendly products 35.9%

-It's impossible to know whether what you're buying is environmentally-friendly or not 35.3%

-As an individual, you feel like you won't make a difference as the problem is too big 18.5%

-Environmentally-friendly products are not as good as the alternatives 12.5%

How do people in the UK currently feel about the environment?

61.2% of people claim that they are either 'concerned' or 'very concerned' about how our modern lifestyle is affecting the environment.

This concern is widespread, with high percentages of every age-group sharing the same opinion.

However, this concern for the environment is not being reflected in our shopping habits over Christmas.

What do UK shoppers prioritise when it comes to Christmas shopping?

Respondents were given five common factors that often come into buying Christmas gifts and asked them to order them in terms of what is most important when they're shopping.

Price came out on top, by a long way, with 45.4% of people putting this at the top of their list. Quality of the product was the second most important factor overall, followed by whether the product is sourced and made locally, the environmental impact of the product, and finally the speed of delivery.

Only 9% of people put 'environmental impact' at the top of their list, despite over 60% of people saying they are 'concerned' or 'very concerned' about the planet and how our habits and way of life are affecting it. Almost a quarter (23.4%) actually put this at the very bottom of the list, and just under 30% of people placed it fourth out of five.

So, what's stopping consumers from shopping in an environmentally friendly way?

Only 13.1% of people said that they do make the effort to shop in an eco-friendly way over Christmas.
These are the reasons why:

'Environmentally-friendly products are too expensive'

'There aren't enough shops selling environmentally-friendly products'

'It's impossible to know whether I'm buying an environmentally-friendly product'

'As an individual, I won't make a difference'

'Environmentally-friendly products are not as high quality'

Most Read

UK/Spain News

In the Strait of Gibraltar, EU drug officials find worrying trends

Tue 10th Dec, 2019

Local News

GFA set for major restructure

Tue 10th Dec, 2019

Local News

easyJet to launch direct flights between Gibraltar and Edinburgh

Wed 11th Dec, 2019

Local News

Govt complains to UK over ‘unacceptable’ comments by UK Ambassador to Morocco

Wed 4th Dec, 2019

Local News

With a tree on his back, a man runs, swims and cycles for a greener future

Mon 9th Dec, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th December 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Farmers on bird flu alert but poultry chiefs say Christmas turkeys not at risk

11th December 2019

UK/Spain News
EU to offer billions to help poorer member states cut emissions

11th December 2019

UK/Spain News
61% of people claim to be concerned about the environment, but only 9% prioritise the environmental impact when they're Christmas shopping

11th December 2019

UK/Spain News
Ed Sheeran named number one artist of the decade

11th December 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019