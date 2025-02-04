Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 4th Feb, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

68th Gibraltar International Drama Festival 2025 line up

By Chronicle Staff
4th February 2025

The 68th Gibraltar International Drama Festival will take place from March 24-29, 2025, at Ince’s Hall Theatre, featuring a diverse lineup of plays from local and international groups, culminating in a Gala Night and awards ceremony, with tickets available from February 10 via buytickets.gi.

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced the programme for the 2025 Gibraltar International Drama.

All performances will take place at the Ince’s Hall Theatre as follows:

Monday 24th March 2025
Session 1 – 7pm
1. BestSide Drama Group presents: “Notes”, a Comedy by Julian Felice (PG).
2. Prior Park School, Gibraltar presents: “Chaos”, a Drama Ensemble by Laura Lomas
(PG).
Session 2 – 9pm
1. Theatre Makers presents: “When This is Over”, a Drama by Daniel Strain-Webber,
created using a blueprint by Ned Glasier and Company Three (PG).
2. BestSide Drama Group presents: “Patient Zero”, an Immersive Theatre of Cruelty
piece by Julian Felice (15+).
Tuesday 25th March 2025
Session 3 – 7pm
1. GAMPA Infants presents: “Room On The Broom”, a Children’s play by Julia Donaldson
(U).
2. BestSide Drama Group presents: “And Scene!”, a Comedy by Brent Holland (U).
Session 4 – 9pm
1. GAMPA Juniors presents: “Live: It’s Fairytale News!”, a Kid’s Comedy by J.M Wolf (U).
2. GAMPA Teens presents: “Journey to Happiness”, a Drama by Natalie Bonavia,
adapted from the novel by Monique Grambow (PG).
Wednesday 26th March 2025
Session 5 – 7pm
1. No Frills Theatre Company presents: “The Zoo Story”, a Drama by Edward Albee
(15+).
2. Theatre Makers presents: “Hello World” a Satirical Comedy by Anthony Loddo (18+).
Thursday 27th March 2025
Session 6 – 7pm
1. GAMPA Seniors presents: “The IT”, a Drama by Vivienne Franzmann (PG).
2. Medway Little Theatre Youth Company 1 presents: “Tell Me Why.”, a Drama by K
Thompson (PG).
3. The Magazine Studio Theatre presents: “Carol”, a Dramedy by Hannah Mifsud (15+).
Friday 28th March 2025
Session 7 – 7 pm
1. Medway Little Theatre Youth Company 2 presents: “That’s the way to do it!”, a
Comedy by K Thompson (PG).
2. GAMPA Children presents: “The Bucket List”, a Kid’s Drama by Hannah Mifsud (PG).
3. Dramatis Personae presents: “In Jesus’ Name”, a Thriller by Julian Felice (15+).
Saturday 29th March 2025
Gala Night – 7pm

The Festival Gala Night will include the top two plays as well as the overall winner. The awards ceremony will follow the staging of plays.
Tickets for the festival will be on sale via www.buytickets.gi as from Monday February 10.

Ticket prices are Each Session – £10.00, Gala Night – £15.00, Season Ticket – £50.00 and Student Season Ticket – £25.00 .
For any queries, contact GCS’ Events Department via email info@culture.gi or on Tel.
20067236.

Most Read

Local News

Revamped WWII tunnels unveiled

Sun 2nd Feb, 2025

Brexit

Gib treaty negotiators ‘are agreed we’re going to get this deal’, Albares says

Tue 4th Feb, 2025

Local News

Supreme Court Trial of former senior RGP officer begins

Tue 4th Feb, 2025

Local News

Astute-class submarine docks in Gibraltar

Mon 3rd Feb, 2025

Local News

Govt earmarks temporary relocation site as Queen’s Hotel residents again spotlight concerns

Thu 30th Jan, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th February 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Changes to Drop-Off Zone and extended free parking at St Joseph’s School

4th February 2025

Local News
Gibraltar tests response to runway emergency

4th February 2025

Local News
Supreme Court Trial of former senior RGP officer begins

4th February 2025

Local News
New cultural exchange with Morocco

3rd February 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025