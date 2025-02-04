68th Gibraltar International Drama Festival 2025 line up

The 68th Gibraltar International Drama Festival will take place from March 24-29, 2025, at Ince’s Hall Theatre, featuring a diverse lineup of plays from local and international groups, culminating in a Gala Night and awards ceremony, with tickets available from February 10 via buytickets.gi.

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced the programme for the 2025 Gibraltar International Drama.

All performances will take place at the Ince’s Hall Theatre as follows:

Monday 24th March 2025

Session 1 – 7pm

1. BestSide Drama Group presents: “Notes”, a Comedy by Julian Felice (PG).

2. Prior Park School, Gibraltar presents: “Chaos”, a Drama Ensemble by Laura Lomas

(PG).

Session 2 – 9pm

1. Theatre Makers presents: “When This is Over”, a Drama by Daniel Strain-Webber,

created using a blueprint by Ned Glasier and Company Three (PG).

2. BestSide Drama Group presents: “Patient Zero”, an Immersive Theatre of Cruelty

piece by Julian Felice (15+).

Tuesday 25th March 2025

Session 3 – 7pm

1. GAMPA Infants presents: “Room On The Broom”, a Children’s play by Julia Donaldson

(U).

2. BestSide Drama Group presents: “And Scene!”, a Comedy by Brent Holland (U).

Session 4 – 9pm

1. GAMPA Juniors presents: “Live: It’s Fairytale News!”, a Kid’s Comedy by J.M Wolf (U).

2. GAMPA Teens presents: “Journey to Happiness”, a Drama by Natalie Bonavia,

adapted from the novel by Monique Grambow (PG).

Wednesday 26th March 2025

Session 5 – 7pm

1. No Frills Theatre Company presents: “The Zoo Story”, a Drama by Edward Albee

(15+).

2. Theatre Makers presents: “Hello World” a Satirical Comedy by Anthony Loddo (18+).

Thursday 27th March 2025

Session 6 – 7pm

1. GAMPA Seniors presents: “The IT”, a Drama by Vivienne Franzmann (PG).

2. Medway Little Theatre Youth Company 1 presents: “Tell Me Why.”, a Drama by K

Thompson (PG).

3. The Magazine Studio Theatre presents: “Carol”, a Dramedy by Hannah Mifsud (15+).

Friday 28th March 2025

Session 7 – 7 pm

1. Medway Little Theatre Youth Company 2 presents: “That’s the way to do it!”, a

Comedy by K Thompson (PG).

2. GAMPA Children presents: “The Bucket List”, a Kid’s Drama by Hannah Mifsud (PG).

3. Dramatis Personae presents: “In Jesus’ Name”, a Thriller by Julian Felice (15+).

Saturday 29th March 2025

Gala Night – 7pm

The Festival Gala Night will include the top two plays as well as the overall winner. The awards ceremony will follow the staging of plays.

Tickets for the festival will be on sale via www.buytickets.gi as from Monday February 10.

Ticket prices are Each Session – £10.00, Gala Night – £15.00, Season Ticket – £50.00 and Student Season Ticket – £25.00 .

For any queries, contact GCS’ Events Department via email info@culture.gi or on Tel.

20067236.