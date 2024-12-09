78 University of Gibraltar graduates celebrate their success

Some 78 graduates celebrated their achievements at the University of Gibraltar's fifth graduation ceremony.

The event celebrated the academic achievement from the University’s Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons), MBA, MA in Leadership and Management, BSc (Hons) in Adult Nursing, PGCE, Master’s in Marine Science and Climate Change, Applied Clinical Psychology programmes, and notably, the first cohort of students from the BSc (Hons) Maritime Science programme (nautical and engineering) and the first MSc Environmental Science and Climate Change programme.

There were also two individuals who received their Doctorate in Philosophy.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Catherine Bachleda opened the ceremony by congratulating all those graduating and added how proud all the University’s team were of their achievements.

She then outlined how the University ensured all its programmes were industry relevant and of the highest quality, and how, for every graduating cohort to date, this had supported an employment rate of between 92 to 97% within six months of graduating.

She also noted that in a recent survey, 96% of University of Gibraltar students felt satisfied that the knowledge and skills they took away from their programmes would support their career aspirations.

She added that the University has successfully retained its QAA Global Accreditation following a recent International Quality Mid-Cycle Review.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons and the University’s Chancellor, spoke to the graduating students, about the hard work and resilience needed to complete their studies.

“You are a credit to the university, to Gibraltar and to yourselves, and I would like to wish you all the very best of luck,” he said.

“Take the experiences that you have gained and use them to inform new ones. Take the knowledge that you have attained - and use it to transform your life and the lives of those around you. Today is your day - but it is also your tomorrow.”

Addressing graduates via a video message, the Chief Minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picard congratulated them.

“I am so proud of the University of Gibraltar, of all of you, of all of your teachers, of all of your lecturers, of everything we have achieved in the establishment of this great Gibraltarian institution that is the University of Gibraltar, floreat the University of Gibraltar,” Mr Picardo said.

Minister for the University of Gibraltar, Pat Orfila, told graduations to never give up.

“So may your future be bright, profitable, happy and not too rocky,” she said.

“Congratulations class of 2024, let your journey begin.”

The ceremony also saw the official installation of the University’s fourth Beacon Professor, Professor Jamie Trinidad, in recognition of his outstanding and consistent contribution in areas such as law of the sea, extraterritorial jurisdiction, decolonisation and constitutional development.

He delivered his inaugural lecture in July 2024 and now joins fellow Beacon professors David Abulafia, John Cortes and Clive Finlayson.

The University also recognised two organisations with corporate recognition awards for their lasting contributions made to the University in the last year. First, Balaena/Gibdock was recognised for their generous donation of a cutting-edge fire simulator to the University of Gibraltar Maritime Academy which assists the University in providing essential training for cadets studying the BSc (Hons) Maritime Science programme as well as regional seafarers and the wider maritime industry as a whole.

Kusuma Trust was then recognised for their generous donation which has allowed the University to transform the second floor of their North Wing into a state-of-the-art healthcare facility including a six-bedded simulation suite, treatment room, patient shower facility and classrooms.

Each programme saw Valedictorians sharing words with their fellow graduates.

Valedictorians from each programme, including Rebekah Guzman (BSc Adult Nursing), Jemila Mellin (MSc Environmental Science and Climate Change), Celine Meylemans (MSc Marine Science and Climate Change), Maria Serra (PGCE), Thomas Barry Peñalver (BSc Maritime Science Nautical), Jacob McGowan Griffin (BSc Maritime Science Engineering) and Enrique Garcia Orrillo (BBA), all gave heart-warming speeches in person.

The ceremony also saw two individuals, Dr James Viñales and Dr Rebecca Gabay, receiving their Doctorates in Philosophy (PhDs).

Graduating students each received their certificates as well as a goody bag that contained a lapel pin in the shape of the Gibraltar key.

The locally produced pin references the University’s motto, ‘knowledge is the key to success’, and also echoes the key on Gibraltar’s own flag.

It also acts as a symbol of their membership of the University’s Alumni Network.