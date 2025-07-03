Fool Me Once by Harlan Coben

Book blogger Kimberly Foreman reviews an unputdownable novel well known for its Netflix adaptation.

Genre: Action thriller

I'm sure a lot of you reading this are Netflix fans, and if so, you'll have probably heard of or watched Harlan Coben's miniseries Fool Me Once, starring Michelle Keegan and Richard Armitage. I enjoyed the series, but I LOVED the book that the series was based on. It was fast-paced, gripping, and totally unputdownable.

Back from war and trying to rebuild a normal life, former special ops pilot Maya is shocked by a chilling discovery: an image from her nanny cam showing her young toddler playing with her father (and Maya's husband) — Joe. But how can that be when Joe was murdered just two weeks ago? Is the nanny cam footage real, or is someone playing tricks on Maya? And if so, why? As Maya tries to uncover the truth, she’s forced to confront her past and unravel the web of lies surrounding the man she thought she knew. This was a solid five-star read!

