Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 15th Oct, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

8 ways to beat the pressure to be a perfect parent

iStock/PA.

By Press Association
15th October 2019

By Lisa Salmon
Being a new parent can sometimes be daunting and overwhelming, and it's hardly surprising that many new mums and dads feel like they're not getting it right, or are even failing at the most important job in the world.

Indeed, new research suggests that nearly two-thirds (62%) of UK parents believe they're failing, and 47% of mums don't talk openly about their parenting struggles because they're frightened they will be judged by others.

And this sad state of affairs is confirmed by midwives and health visitors, as the WaterWipes research found 84% of them think parents put too much emphasis on being 'perfect parents', and should instead trust their instincts more.

To help relieve some of this parenting pressure, GP and mum of one Dr Pixie McKenna , who's written several advice guides for new parents, and midwife Vicki Scott, a breastfeeding adviser, sleep consultant, and mum of two, share their advice on how to avoid parenting pressure points, and what mums and dads can do when they're feeling overwhelmed as they try to get it right.

1. Remember parenthood doesn't come with a manual
"Parenting can be daunting, with lots of ups and downs, but it's important to remember that parenthood is a learning curve, and every baby is different," says Scott. "What might be right for one baby might not necessarily be right for another; trust your instincts and do what feels best. As long as your baby is safe and healthy, you're doing fine."

2. Make new friends
"Your usual group of friends may not have children, or may be at work during the week leaving you feeling lonely at times," says McKenna, who's best known for her advice in the Channel 4 medical series 'Embarrassing Bodies.
"Research local postnatal classes or mum and baby groups to build up a network of new parent friends. Although it can feel daunting to make new friends at this stage in life, remember that they're in the same position as you and probably feel just as keen to make friends as you do."

3. Talk about your feelings
"Being a new parent can be challenging and isolating at times, says McKenna. "Make sure you speak to your family and friends and be honest about how you're feeling, If you feel like you're really struggling, make sure you speak to your health visitor, midwife or GP, who will be able to provide you with some more tailored advice and support."

4. Don't compare yourself to other parents
"Each person will have a different parenting style, and every baby will have different needs," says Scott. "You're the only mum or dad your baby knows, and in their eyes no-one is better than you or could do a better job. Don't stress about what other parents in your mum and baby groups are doing. You've got this!"

5. Remember every baby is different
Scott advises: "Let your baby develop at their own pace and encourage their achievements. There's no one size fits all when it comes to milestones like weaning and crawling, so just remember that as long as they're happy and healthy, you're doing fine. Of course, if you do have any serious concerns about your baby's development, speak to your GP, midwife or health visitor."

6. Turn off social media
"There's a lot of pressure for parents to look and act perfect, particularly on social media," says McKenna. "But it's important to remember that not everything you see on social media is a true reflection of parenthood. Remember that you won't always get it right, but neither will others."

7. Don't stress about the mess
McKenna says: "During the first year, a baby is trying new food, taking part in messy play and exploring. It's certain to cause at least a little bit of mess! This is completely normal and it's important to let them go through this messy phase as they start to learn to feed themselves.

"Try not to get stressed about your previously tidy and organised house looking less and less like a show home, and remember there's a difference between dirt and mess. In fact, studies found that toddlers learn the words for solids faster when they can get messy in a highchair. There's also psychological evidence that messiness can encourage creativity."

8. Find products you can trust
"There are hundreds of different baby products out there and lots of advice that doesn't always make a lot of sense," says Scott. "One way to avoid any added anxiety, is to find a few products that you trust and work on your baby."
(PA)

Most Read

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

UK/Spain News

Johnson says UK will 'never, never, never' allow a change to Gibraltar's sovereignty

Mon 30th Sep, 2019

UK/Spain News

Spain highlights 'Brexit opportunity' for Gib and Campo, but underlines sovereignty stance too

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

Fresh disruption at Gib airport over ATC staffing issues

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

More disruption at airport as ATC row deepens

Fri 11th Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th October 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Gibraltar International Song Festival celebrates 10th anniversary show

15th October 2019

Features
Gibraltar Engineers invited on board Cunard’s Queen Victoria

15th October 2019

Features
Diamond anniversary

15th October 2019

Features
8 ways to beat the pressure to be a perfect parent

15th October 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019