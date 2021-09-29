9-year old Louise set for Med Steps charity challenge

Nine year old Louise Doolan is walking up the Med Steps from Jews Gate on Saturday in a bid to raise money for the Gibraltar Cardiac Association.

So far, she has raised over £1,200.

“I like helping charities in Gibraltar,” said Louise, noting that last year she cut 15 inches off her hair raising over £1,000 for Gibraltar Cancer Relief.

“This one is really close to my heart. My Grandad John had a heart attack during the first lockdown and in Spain he got stents put in his heart and on the same day my Mum got a phone call from my Nanna saying that my Grandad Anthony needed open heart surgery in the UK.”

“I couldn’t be with him because of Covid and I got really upset,” she added.

She opted to do the Med Steps, aware the exercise is good for the heart.

While the challenge of the Med Steps is a big task for anyone, Louise is not too keen on sports but she believes the effort is necessary.

“I see when you have to collect money for something, you have to make a big sacrifice and I hate sports,” she said.

“So, I am doing this as a big sacrifice.”

Her Mum Christine said she is very proud of her daughter.

“I was a bit surprised when she came out with this idea but she is very determined,” said Christine.

A few people will join Louise on her walk, including her Mum and Dad and the family’s closest friends.

She will meet with the Gibraltar Cardiac Association at 10am and the walk will start at 10.30. Louise estimated it will take her an hour to an hour and a half.

Aware that Wednesday is World Heart Day, she said: “ The Gibraltar Cardiac Association will be at the Piazza raising awareness. The heart is a very important organ so if you can go, please go. They will be there at 11.”

Her message to fellow Gibraltarians does not end there.

“Keep healthy, don’t smoke, no alcohol, exercise a lot, walk a lot, drink lots of water, eat healthy and eat your vegetables,” she said.

Her concern for others, especially their health, has meant she has wanted to be a paediatrician since she was five, citing Dr Rawal and Dr Flores as two inspirations for her.

Louise has also been raising money by laminating book markers with her Dad, and together with her friend made bracelets while at the Pavilion pool and sold them.

In addition, one of her Mum’s friend’s made hair scrunchies for them to sell and she has gone around to different houses with her friend asking for donations.

Go to the GCA’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/gibraltarcardiac for details on how to donate.