A decade later, restoration begins on Upper Town Octopus mural

A decade after the octopus mural was painted on the façade of a house in the Upper Town, it is now is being carefully restored to its former glory by original artist Jessica Darch.

Ms Darch reflected on what started as a piece of street art has over the years taken on a life of its own.

"It has become a bit of an icon,” she told the Chronicle.

“So, when Alex Dobbs decided to repaint the elevation, we both decided it was a good time to beautify and restore the octopus, even though it really lasted very well."

Ms Darch, who gives “a 10 year guarantee” on her murals, said the work has weathered better than expected, despite its exposed position.

"Obviously it gets a lot of sun, even with the UV proof varnish. But you know, part of the beauty of murals is they do fade and age in a lovely way,” she said.

“If you think about Roman frescoes and stuff like that. When they were originally painted, they were probably bright colors, and then they fade beautifully. They mature and they age. So it's all part of the process."

Work on the restoration began on Monday, with Ms Darch hoping to finish by Saturday, which means long days on the scaffolding.

"Going over an old painting is obviously a lot quicker than doing it from scratch. But still while I'm at it, I might as well do it really well. So, I'm taking my time,” she said.

Over the years, the mural has drawn countless reactions from residents and visitors, especially children.

"They're all very complimentary comments when people go by, which is lovely,” she said.

When she finishes work on Octopus House she will work on a shop elevation mural in Guadiaro which is inspired by local wildlife.

"We wanted to include all sorts of endemic species from Guadiaro. So I came up with a design, and have got all sorts of wonderful creatures going on, geckos, tortoises, flamencos, cranes, there is a tuna.”

“It’s all in very muted gray tones. And it could almost have been a stencil, it gives you an idea, but it isn't, it's all freehand.”