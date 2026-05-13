Minister visits Houmar Primary School in Morocco

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, recently visited Houmar Primary School in the village of Tanaquon in the Rif mountains of Morocco as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen relations with the Kingdom of Morocco.

During the visit, Dr Cortes saw the work carried out by the Gibraltar-based charity Rifcom, whose volunteers and supporters have helped repair and improve the school building.

The school had previously faced problems including damp, poor conditions and limited equipment, but has since undergone substantial improvements through funds raised by Rifcom and the work of volunteers.

Dr Cortes also witnessed the access difficulties now affecting teachers and pupils following storm damage earlier this year.

The road linking Chefchaouen to the village has been badly affected by landslides, with some sections cracked, displaced or reduced to muddy tracks.

Teachers and some pupils traveling from Chefchaouen have to leave vehicles where the road is broken and continue on foot.

“I visited Houmar Primary School to see for myself the tremendous work carried out by Rifcom and its volunteers,” Dr Cortes said.

“What I found was a school transformed by care, commitment and generosity.”

“But I also saw the very real hardship now faced by teachers and pupils following the storm damage to the road. Some are travelling for an hour from Chefchaouen before having to walk across a landslide area simply to get to school.”

“And yet, despite all this, the children were smiling, the teachers were positive, and learning was continuing. It was a powerful reminder that education matters everywhere, and that dedicated teachers will teach, and children will learn, even in the most difficult circumstances.”

“Rifcom’s work is making a real difference to communities just across the Strait, so close to Gibraltar. I was very moved by what I saw, and I believe it is important that we continue to recognise and support the efforts being made there.”

The Government of Gibraltar said Dr Cortes commended Rifcom for its charitable work in Morocco and the practical support it provides to communities with close historic and geographic links to Gibraltar.