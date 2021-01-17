‘A flight to remember’, says vaccine pilot
The person with the responsibility and weight of the arrival of Gibraltar’s Covid-19 vaccines on his shoulders was Flight Lieutenant Bagnall. The A400M Atlas military aircraft departed Brize Norton and was tracked by many aviation enthusiasts and others as it made its way to Gibraltar. However, with the squalls of Storm Philomena still lingering in...
