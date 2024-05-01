Foreign Office minister says UK ‘steadfast’ on treaty red lines, as MPs warn of ‘significant diminution’ of sovereignty
Foreign Office minister David Rutley insisted on Wednesday that the UK Government would remain firm on its red lines in the negotiation with the EU on a treaty for Gibraltar, as he was grilled by eurosceptic MPs who warned some aspects under negotiation represented “a significant diminution of British sovereignty”. MPs on the European Scrutiny...
