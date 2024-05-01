Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 1st May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Foreign Office minister says UK ‘steadfast’ on treaty red lines, as MPs warn of ‘significant diminution’ of sovereignty

Foreign Office minister David Rutley. Images via House of Commons

By Brian Reyes
1st May 2024

Foreign Office minister David Rutley insisted on Wednesday that the UK Government would remain firm on its red lines in the negotiation with the EU on a treaty for Gibraltar, as he was grilled by eurosceptic MPs who warned some aspects under negotiation represented “a significant diminution of British sovereignty”. MPs on the European Scrutiny...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Foreign Office minister says UK ‘steadfast’ on treaty red lines, as MPs warn of ‘significant diminution’ of sovereignty

Wed 1st May, 2024

Brexit

Suggesting treaty will undermine British sovereignty is ‘abhorrent’, CM says

Wed 1st May, 2024

Local News

Ullger quizzed on alleged inducements and ‘shock’ of McGrail’s early departure

Tue 30th Apr, 2024

Local News

Care Agency to pay record £10m in personal injury claim

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Local News

European Parliament opposes EC decision to remove Gib from ‘high risk’ list

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Ullger quizzed on alleged inducements and ‘shock’ of McGrail’s early departure

30th April 2024

Opinion & Analysis
More Gib Directory notes: The Coronation of 1937, and the early days of the Spanish Civil War and Gibraltar

27th April 2024

Local News
AG quizzed on conflicts of interest and propriety of Op Delhi decisions

26th April 2024

Opinion & Analysis
Business Matters: A champagne launch, more communication needed and improved e-scooter provision – the busy business week

26th April 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024