A frank and direct call to action at Aspire sustainability conference
Keynote speaker at the recently held Aspire Conference on a Sustainable Built Environment, Tony Juniper, was frank and direct when he highlighted there is a need for swift and vigorous action to address the global emergency that is climate change. Mr Juniper has, for over 35 years, led major organisations, run global campaigns, written many...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here