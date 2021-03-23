Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

A fresh look for NAAFI facilities

The Junior ranks bar at Devils Tower Camp being revamped to provide better facilityies for the junior ranks on DTC.

By Chronicle Staff
23rd March 2021

British Forces Gibraltar are enjoying two refurbished NAAFI facilities, one at Devil’s Tower Camp (DTC) and the other at HELM Point in 4 Corners following their opening earlier this month.

The development of Boyd's Bar and the NAAFI shop is a very welcome improvement to the facilities available to the residents of DTC. Soldiers, sailors and airmen will benefit from the enhanced offer, which is now more akin to a sleek and modern high street commercial bar/restaurant with an adjacent smart retail outlet. “During the current Covid-19 pandemic it has been a tough time for those who have resided and isolated in DTC, with very limited opportunity to socialise or take leave out of area with their loved ones,” said a statement from the MoD.

“The new facilities, combined with relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions will hopefully be the start of better times.”

Additionally, the NAAFI offer in Four Corners has been fully refurbished with a newly developed retail space and a dedicated bar/coffee shop. This will equally enhance the lived experience for those families residing in Four Corners. According to the MoD both the Command and NAAFI are thrilled with the reopening of facilities, especially Boyd’s Bar.

Given the restrictions put in place to counter the Covid-19 pandemic, the closing of the bar has allowed the facility to be renovated and modernised. The newly renovated facility will provide a much-needed space for our soldiers to be able to relax and socialise whilst on camp.

